Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

One dead in truck crash; State Highway 1 between Invercargill and Bluff blocked

2 minutes to read
State Highway 1 between Invercargill and Bluff is completely blocked off after a truck rolled and caught fire overnight. Image / Google

State Highway 1 between Invercargill and Bluff is completely blocked off after a truck rolled and caught fire overnight. Image / Google

NZ Herald

A person has died in a truck crash that has blocked off State Highway 1 between Invercargill and Bluff.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at Bluff Highway in Greenhills, just before 3.30am after reports that a truck had crashed and caught fire.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Police confirmed the fatality just before 7am.

People travelling in the area are warned that the area is set to be closed off for several hours and that there is no alternative route.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at Bluff Highway in Greenhills, just before 3.30am after reports that a truck had crashed and caught fire. Photo / Google
Emergency services were called to the scene, at Bluff Highway in Greenhills, just before 3.30am after reports that a truck had crashed and caught fire. Photo / Google

Earlier, fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris said the blaze was now out but that the road is blocked and will be for some time.

Read More

He said firefighters are working with police to clean up the contents of the truck, which are non-hazardous.

One fire engine from Invercargill is there and two crews from Bluff are controlling traffic on the south side.