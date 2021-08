Photo / File

A motorcycle rider has died after a crash in Stratford, Taranaki, on Friday night.

Police said the crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, happened on East Road State Highway 43 about 6.30pm.

The rider died at the scene.

There were no other reported injuries.

The road was closed until around 11:45pm with detours in place while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Police had initially reported the incident as a single-vehicle crash.