Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving an ambulance in Waikato.

A person has been killed in a crash involving an ambulance near Cambridge, Waikato.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports a car had crashed into the back of an ambulance at 3.39am.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, while the driver of the ambulance suffered critical injuries and has been taken to Waikato Hospital.

Another ambulance officer who was in the ambulance was also injured, but their injuries are not life-threatening, Police said. They too have been taken to Waikato Hospital.

No patients were in the ambulance at the time.

Police said the road is expected to be closed "for some time" and motorists will need to follow a detour.

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway is closed between Karapiro and Cambridge and motorists are being told to follow directions of emergency services at the scene and to allow extra time.

6am update

Just after 6am, road authorities said the crash is near Hickey Rd and confirmed the highway remains closed between Cambridge and Karapiro.

SH1 KARAPIRO - 6:10AM

Due to a serious crash near Hickey Rd, #SH1 is closed between Cambridge and Karapiro. Please follow the detour and expect delays.

People heading north are told to turn right onto Hydro Rd to Ariki St, right onto Maungatautari Rd, straight through Browning St, right onto Shakespeare St, left onto Achilles St, right onto Albert St, left onto Queen St, then right onto Victoria St before re-entering SH1.

Southbound traffic is advised to use the same route in reverse.

- More to come