A person has died in a crash early this morning on State Highway 1 in Waikato.

A person has died in a crash early this morning on State Highway 1 in Waikato.

The crash between two vehicles occurred about 1.25am on the Waikato Expressway near Hampton Downs.

One person died at the scene.

The road had been closed since 1.45am but reopened just before 8am.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the crash were ongoing.