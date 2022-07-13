Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

One dead in crash on State Highway 1 in Wairakei, Taupō

Quick Read
State Highway 1 near Taupō is closed due to a fatal crash this morning. Photo / NZME

State Highway 1 near Taupō is closed due to a fatal crash this morning. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash near Taupō.

State Highway 1, between SH5 and Centennial Drive, is expected to be closed for some time as the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Police were called to the crash about 9.50am.

Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews sent two fire crews to the scene and St John responded with one helicopter, one ambulance and one rapid response unit.

It's the second fatal crash along that stretch of SH1, also known as the Eastern Taupō Arterial, in two days.

One person died in a crash near the intersection of Centennial Drive on Tuesday.

More to come.