State Highway 1 near Taupō is closed due to a fatal crash this morning. Photo / NZME

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash near Taupō.

State Highway 1, between SH5 and Centennial Drive, is expected to be closed for some time as the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Police were called to the crash about 9.50am.

Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area if possible.

UPDATE 10:55AM#SH1 remains closed Centennial Dr and Wairakei Dr. Northbound traffic use East Taupo Arterial turn right onto Centennial Dr right onto Spa Rd, right onto Wairakei Rd and back onto SH1. Reverse for southbound traffic. ^MF https://t.co/wslfNMbuqQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 13, 2022

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews sent two fire crews to the scene and St John responded with one helicopter, one ambulance and one rapid response unit.

It's the second fatal crash along that stretch of SH1, also known as the Eastern Taupō Arterial, in two days.

One person died in a crash near the intersection of Centennial Drive on Tuesday.

