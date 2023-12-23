One person has died following a crash in the Northland town of Waimate North on Saturday night.

Police received report of the single-vehicle crash on Te Ahu Ahu Road at 8.08pm.

“Police can advise one person has died following the crash,” police said in a statement.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Emergency services yesterday responded to a crash on State Highway 6 near Wānaka. Photo / George Heard

The crash brings the holiday road toll, so far, to four deaths.

On Friday night a driver died after fleeing a police checkpoint in Whangārei.

On Saturday a person died in a serious crash on Whakamaru Road in the Bay of Plenty, just before 1.30pm.

Another person died in a crash involving a car and a motorcyclist on SH25 south-east of the SH25A turn off on the Coromandel Peninsula on Saturday.