A person has died after crashing while trying to flee police in Northland.

Police confirmed the death tonight in the incident which happened at about 6.40pm in Whangārei.

The crash happened on Beach Road, Onerahi.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle fled from officers conducting a checkpoint.

Police located the vehicle which had crashed.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

More information will be provided when available.

A witness told the Herald the car was driving at speed, followed by police. He said officers had since closed the road.



