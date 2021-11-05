One dead in Canterbury crash, motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Auckland smash

A two-motorcycle crash on Old North Rd, Kumeu, West Auckland, around 9.33am today has left two people with serious to moderate injures. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Separate crashes this morning have left one person dead in Canterbury and two people airlifted to hospital in Auckland.

A crash on State Highway 1 this morning in Rakaia, Canterbury, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle around 6.30am has left one person dead.

The accident occurred between Chertsey Line Rd and Pendarves Rakaia Rd.

The road remains closed but is due to reopen shortly after the Serious Crash Unit conducted an examination of the scene. An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

In Kumeu, West Auckland, a two-motorcycle crash around 9.33am today has left two people with serious to moderate injures.

The crash has left Old North Rd closed by police with diversions in place.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust responded to the incident and assisted a male patient in his 50s.

He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

Another patient was transported to hospital by road ambulance in a moderate condition.