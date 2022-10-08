One dead as serious crash closes road on Remutaka Hill, Wellington

Police car. Photo / File

One person has died in a serious crash that has closed part of State Highway 2 on the Remutaka Hill.

Police are advising motorists to delay travel if possible.

Emergency services are en route to the serious crash, just north of the summit, which was reported around 6.35am.

The road is closed while emergency services attend the scene.

"The road is currently closed," police said in a statement.

"An investigation into the crash remains ongoing and we thank the public for their patience."

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly or delay travel where possible.