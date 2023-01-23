A person has died in a crash in a small town in East Otago.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash in Waikouaiti about 11.20pm. The incident happened at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Thomas St.

Police confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene while another person suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

SH1 WAIKOUAITI, OTAGO - CRASH - 6AM TUE 24 JAN



Due to a prior crash, near Thomas St, the road is open under Stop/Go traffic management with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place. Please stop on request and take extra care. ^JP pic.twitter.com/kIAZUx9Bao — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) January 23, 2023

The circumstances of the collision are not yet known and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Police said the road is down to one lane and operating under a stop/go traffic management.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area, if possible, or to expect delays.



