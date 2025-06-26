“Officers were concerned the Mitsubishi was being chased by the Isuzu and signalled for the Isuzu to stop on Roscommon Rd.

“Moments after lights and sirens were activated, the Isuzu made contact with the Mitsubishi, causing the vehicle to leave the road and collide with a tree.

“Police immediately gave first aid, but the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver was transported to hospital in a critical condition, where they remain. The driver of the Isuzu was arrested at the scene and transported to hospital with minor injuries.”

Emergency services attending a fatal crash at the intersection of Roscommon Rd and Wordsworth Rd in Clendon Park. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services attending a fatal crash in Clendon Park this morning after a car was shoved off the road following a chase. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A scene examination has been completed by the Serious Crash Unit and the road has since reopened, police said.

“There are several investigations now under way, which will work to establish all the facts surrounding this morning’s tragic incident.”

This included notifying the Independent Police Conduct Authority, as was standard procedure.

“We are also working to support those affected and their families, as well as our staff who were involved.”

Police wanted to hear from witnesses who may have been in the area at the time, or before the incident occurred.

“If you have information, please update police online now or call 105.”

Please use reference number 250627/8090.

