Emergency services attending the scene overnight in Clendon Park. Photo / Hayden Woodward
A person is dead and another is critically injured after a car allegedly shoved another off the road following a South Auckland pursuit.
Police say several investigations are under way and the driver of the pursuing vehicle has been arrested.
The passenger of the vehicle that was beingchased is dead, while the driver is in critical condition.
Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Shanan Gray said officers were in the Clendon Park area on an unrelated job when they saw a Mitsubishi vehicle pulling out of Sharland Rd closely followed by an Isuzu.