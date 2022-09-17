A person has been killed in a car crash on the West Coast in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle collision on Lake Brunner Rd in Moana, Grey District, about 2.30am.

Police confirmed one person died at the scene, while another person suffered moderate injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

It is not known exactly how many people were in the vehicle at the time.

Motorists in the area are advised that the road remains closed, as of 7.30am, and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Emergency crews were also called to a serious crash in Ashburton about 2.45am.

A Police spokeswoman said they received a report that a car had crashed into a lamp post on Poplar Rd.

"The sole occupant was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition," she said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances of the crash.