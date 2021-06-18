One dead after workplace incident involving quad bike and tractor in Bay of Plenty

Scene of the incident on Maungarangi Rd. Photo / George Novak

A person has died following a workplace incident in Paengaroa this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to a crash involving an ATV (all terrain vehicle) and a motorbike on Maungarangi Rd just before 8am.

A person was taken to Tauranga Hospital with critical injuries but died a short time later.



A WorkSafe media spokeswoman confirmed they were notified of an incident in the Bay of Plenty this morning.



Initial inquiries are being made to determine the next steps, she said.



There have been 26 quad bike-related injuries in the Bay of Plenty since 2010 and 6 deaths since 2006, according to WorkSafe data.

WorkSafe has a guide for safely using quad bikes which stated the most common hazards.

This included how the bike was used, losing control, carrying passengers, mechanical failures, attachments and modifications, multitasking, and working alone or in isolation.

Safe use of quad bikes - WorkSafe

Key points

• Riders must be trained/experienced enough to do the job

• Choose the right vehicle for the job

• Always wear a helmet

• Don't let kids ride quad bikes

More to come.