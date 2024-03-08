A person has died in a workplace incident in Māngere this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a Greenwood Rd address in the South Auckland suburb about 3.25pm this afternoon.

“At this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious and WorkSafe has been notified,” police said.

Hato Hone St John responded an ambulance, a first response vehicle, operations manager and a rapid response vehicle to the scene but referred all other questions to police.

WorkSafe has been notified of this death and is making initial enquiries.