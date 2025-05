The fatal crash happened on Mangawhai Road. Photo / Google Maps

10 May, 2025 12:01 AM Quick Read

A person has died after a single vehicle crash near Wellsford.

Police were called to Mangawhai Rd, between Braddick Rd and Fairy Hill Rd at 11.15pm.

Officers found a vehicle crashed into a tree.

“Sadly, the sole occupant died at the scene,” said a spokesperson.