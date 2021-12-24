One dead after two-car crash south of Taupō

St John said six people were treated. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has died, and five others have been hurt, in a two-car crash south of Taupō.

Police said the crash happened about 7.15pm on State Highway 1, Motutere, south of Taupō.

The official holiday road death toll started at 4pm on Christmas eve and finishes at 6am on January 5.

St John said six people were treated. They transported four patients to various destinations.

A police spokesperson confirmed one person died.

Two were in a moderate condition. Two suffered minor injuries and one was seriously injured.

Three vehicles attended the incident, at Motutere.

The road remains closed and the Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.