One dead after truck and car collide in Whakatu, Hawke's Bay

Police, fire and ambulance were called to the crash on Anderson Rd, near Station Rd, about 7.30am.

One person has died after a truck and a car collided in Whakatu, Hawke's Bay.

The road is closed and will be for some time. The serious crash unit is at the scene.

Crash investigators could be seen working at the scene, outside Turners and Growers, where a truck loaded with a digger was damaged. A car was covered with a tarpaulin.

Traffic on the busy thoroughfare for industrial movement had built up as at 8.30am.

