One dead after three-vehicle crash involving horse float near Rangiora

Police were alerted to the three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Plaskett and Oxford roads at about 3.55pm. Photo / Kurt Bayer

One person has died after a three-car crash involving a horse float just outside Rangiora in North Canterbury this afternoon.

Multiple St John, fire and police vehicles rushed to the smash at the intersection of Plaskett and Oxford roads about 3.55pm.

A spokeswoman for St John said two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and two managers attended.

One person was rushed to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries, while two others were also hospitalised with moderate injuries.

Police later confirmed that one person had passed away.

One of the vehicles had been towing a horse float, said a spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, which sent three crews from the nearby Rangiora station.

The horse has been removed.

Wide cordons and diversions were put around the crash site but have now been lifted.

The 100km/h stretch of road has experienced several bad crashes in recent years.