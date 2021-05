One person has died after a three car collision on Christchurch's Northern Motorway this afternoon. Photo / George Heard

One person has died after a three car collision on Christchurch's Northern Motorway this afternoon. Photo / George Heard

A person has died after a serious crash on Christchurch's northern motorway.

Emergency services responded to the crash on State Highway 1 just south of the Waimakariri River around midday today.

SH1 BELFAST, CANTERBURY - CRASH - 12:15PM

Due to a serious crash the Western Belfast Bypass is BLOCKED just after the Main Nth Rd northbound on-ramp while emergency services respond to the accident. Please expect MAJOR DELAYS and use an alternate route if possible. ^IF pic.twitter.com/PXQnPflFsH — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) May 11, 2021

A spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit had been examining the scene and police investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.

"At this stage the road is still closed and access to the Northern Motorway should be done via Marshland Rd."