New Zealand

One dead after shed fire in Whakarewarewa, Rotorua

Emergency services at the scene on Froude St this morning.

David Beck
By:

Multimedia journalist

Police have confirmed a person has died following a shed fire in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were alerted to the fire at a Froude St property shortly before 5am.

One person was found dead at the scene and the death was being treated as unexplained, she said.

A scene guard is in place.

Police and Fire and Emergency staff remain at the scene today completing an examination.

A reporter at the scene on Froude St in Whakarewarewa this morning said police and fire services were there and there was police tape around a property.

Emergency services at the scene on Froude St this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser
A shed appeared to be fire-damaged near the back of the property, he said.

Fire and Emergency NZ would not comment on the incident and directed queries to NZ Police.

Emergency services are at a Froude St address this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser
