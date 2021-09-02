One dead after shed fire in Whakarewarewa, Rotorua

Police have confirmed a person has died following a shed fire in Rotorua.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were alerted to the fire at a Froude St property shortly before 5am.
One person was found dead at the scene and the death was being treated as unexplained, she said.
A scene guard is in place.
Police and Fire and Emergency staff remain at the scene today completing an examination.
A reporter at the scene on Froude St in Whakarewarewa this morning said police and fire services were there and there was police tape around a property.
A shed appeared to be fire-damaged near the back of the property, he said.
Fire and Emergency NZ would not comment on the incident and directed queries to NZ Police.