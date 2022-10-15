One dead after SH35 crash in Te Kaha, Opotiki, road closed

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH35 in the Ōpōtiki district. Photo / File

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Te Kaha on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the serious crash on State Highway 35 in Te Kaha, Opotiki following reports to police about 4.40pm.

The road is closed while investigations continue, police said in a statement.

Motorists are asked to take an alternate route.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed they responded to a motor vehicle crash in Te Kaha, Opotiki.

"At 5.19pm today, Fire and Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle crash in Te Kaha, Opotiki," a spokesperson said.

"One fire truck attended and has since separated the scene."