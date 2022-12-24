Police responded to reports of the serious incident in Takanini around 12.40am. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police responded to reports of the serious incident in Takanini around 12.40am. Video / Hayden Woodward

Auckland police are hunting a suspect after a “serious incident” in Takanini has left a 57-year-old man dead.

Emergency services responded to Airfield Rd around 12.40am after receiving reports of disorder and fighting.

“On arrival, a 57-year-old man was located with critical injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

“First aid was immediately provided; however, tragically, the man died a short time later.”

At the scene, around 3am, a police spokesperson said “one person has died, and we’re actively searching for the suspect - we have no persons in custody at this time”.

“Work is underway to establish the exact circumstances leading to the man’s injuries; however, initial inquiries indicate those involved in the incident were known to each other,” a police spokesperson said this morning.

“A scene guard is in place at the address and nearby residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area today.”

Cordons are in place on Airfield Rd as police search for a suspect. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A witness at the scene said armed officers were going door-to-door searching for the person of interest and the police eagle helicopter was called in to assist.

They said multiple armed officers were blocking the road as the victim lay under a sheet on a driveway.

Several people were seen making statements to police.



