One dead after quad bike accident in Lower Kaimai area

Emergency services were called to the incident about 7pm. Photo / File

One person has died after a quad bike accident on a farm on State Highway 29 in the Lower Kaimai area.

A statement from police media said emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 29 near Soldiers Rd about 7pm Wednesday and found the body.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

The Kaimai Ranges are a mountain range in the North Island and separates the Waikato in the west from the Bay of Plenty in the east.

The range's terrain can be steep in areas and has many valleys. While farmland is located across it, large parts of it are covered by forest.