Police were called to the crash at 11pm on Saturday. Photo / File

One person has died after a crash on SH3 in Turakina, southeast of Whanganui city.

The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian and happened around 11pm on Saturday, police said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed this morning the pedestrian had died.

"Police are not seeking witnesses at this stage," she said.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and the roads have reopened.

Inquiries into circumstances of the crash are ongoing.