Emergency services at the scene of the crash on a residential property in Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash at a residential address in Kerikeri on Tuesday morning.

The crash involved a vehicle on a property after 9am, and a person has “since been located deceased as a result”, a police spokesperson said.

A blessing is being held at the scene, the spokesperson added, and inquiries are being conducted on behalf of the coroner.

