One person has died following a crash in the Far North this afternoon. Photo / file

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Waiomio in the Far North.

Emergency services rushed to the crash on Waiomio Rd just after 1pm today.

“The sole occupant of the vehicle suffered critical injuries in the crash, but despite medical assistance sadly died at the scene,” police said in a statement.

The crash occurred near the intersection of SH1. There are no road closures in place.