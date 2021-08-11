One dead after crash in Rolleston, Canterbury

One person has died after a collision between a truck and van on Maddisons Rd in Rolleston.
Police say the van driver sadly died at the scene, while the truck driver was uninjured.
Maddisons Rd remains blocked off following the crash just before 5am, with diversions in place via Hoskyns Rd and Weedons Ross Rd.