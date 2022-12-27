One dead after car flips in Whangarei

One person is dead and another is injured after a car flipped in Tikipunga, Whangarei.

Police were alerted to the crash on Puna Rere Drive at around 8:50pm involving three people.

Pune Rere drive will be closed for several hours, a police spokesperson said, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Diversions will be in place at Te Hononga Street and Denby Crescent.

The serious crash unit is currently in attendance.

This crash brings the holiday road toll to four and is the second fatal crash in Whangarei in the last three days.

At 10.10pm on Christmas Eve, police responded to reports of a crash on Kotara Rise.

A police spokesperson said the person who died was ejected from the car.

Three other people were also in the car and they suffered minor injuries.

The provisional number of road deaths for 2022 stands at 366, the worst rate since 2018.