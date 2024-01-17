A person has died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on State Highway 60 tonight, in a small town west of Nelson.
A police spokesperson confirmed emergency services attended the crash near the intersection with Mapua Dr, Māpua, shortly after 2.30pm.
“Sadly, one person has died,” police said.
The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.
“Diversions are in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays,” said police.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the road closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.