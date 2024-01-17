Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

One dead after car and motorcycle collide on SH60, west of Nelson

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Police visit Golriz Ghahraman’s home as investigations continue, the terrifying moment a prowler is caught on camera and Kiwis flock to book their next getaway in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person has died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on State Highway 60 tonight, in a small town west of Nelson.

A police spokesperson confirmed emergency services attended the crash near the intersection with Mapua Dr, Māpua, shortly after 2.30pm.

“Sadly, one person has died,” police said.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Diversions are in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays,” said police.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the road closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

Latest from New Zealand