Police visit Golriz Ghahraman’s home as investigations continue, the terrifying moment a prowler is caught on camera and Kiwis flock to book their next getaway in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person has died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on State Highway 60 tonight, in a small town west of Nelson.

A police spokesperson confirmed emergency services attended the crash near the intersection with Mapua Dr, Māpua, shortly after 2.30pm.

“Sadly, one person has died,” police said.

UPDATE 4:15PM

SH60 remains CLOSED due to a crash near the intersection of Mapua Dr. This closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

NB traffic turn left onto Moutere Highway, right onto Gardner Valley Rd before rejoining SH60. Reverse for SB traffic. ^JP https://t.co/Iu7JUCWp3M — Waka Kotahi NZTA Top of the South (@WakaKotahiTotS) January 17, 2024

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

“Diversions are in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays,” said police.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the road closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.