Police and St John Ambulance have attended a report of an assault in Roy St in the suburb of Nawton. Photo / File

One person has died after an assault in a suburban Hamilton street this morning.

Police confirmed the death after attending a report at 11am today of an assault in Roy St in the suburb of Nawton.

Another person has been taken into custody and is assisting police with their enquiries into the incident.

"One person was treated by ambulance staff at the scene, but sadly the person has died," Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said.

The incident occurred on a residential street across the road from the Nawton Domain.

St John say they were notified of an incident at 10.59am and responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one manager to the scene.

St John was not required for transportation of any patients.

