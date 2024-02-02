Police outside Quest Auckland Serviced Apartments in Queen St where a person was critically injured this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person was critically injured in an incident in downtown Auckland this morning.

Emergency services were called to Quest Auckland Serviced Apartments in Queen St next to Myers Park about 10.15am and a Herald photographer at the scene said the entrance to the complex had been taped off by police.

“There’s detectives here, and nine police cars, with police standing guard at the entrance.”

Up to nine police cars were outside Quest Auckland Serviced Apartments in Queen St where a person was critically injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The hotel manager referred the Herald to police.

A police spokesman said they were called to an incident in Queen St at 10.19am.

“More information will be released when it becomes available.”

A police officer stands guard at Quest Auckland Serviced Apartments in Queen St this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Ambulance officers were called to the scene at 10.14am, and treated a critically injured person, a Hato Hone St John spokesman said.

“Hato Hone St John was notified of this incident at 10.14am, responding with one ambulance and one rapid response unit.

“One patient was assessed at the scene and has been transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.”

