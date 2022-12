Police were alerted to disorder in Aranui just after 10pm on Saturday. Photo / Sam Sherwood

One person sustained critical injuries following a disorder incident on Saturday night in Aranui.

Police said they received a report of disorder in the eastern Christchurch suburb about 10.05pm.

“One person sustained critical injuries and was transported to hospital,” a police spokeswoman said.

She told the Herald it was not a shooting incident.

Police were following lines of inquiry to ascertain what happened, the spokeswoman said.