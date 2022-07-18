One arrested, one injured after fleeing driver crashes into car on Ellerslie highway

The closed section. Image / Auckland Transport.

One person is in police custody after failing to stop for officers.

Police say at 12.38pm, they noticed a vehicle wanted in connection with another incident.

Officers signalled for the car to stop, but it fled the scene. It was not pursued, but a police Eagle helicopter was deployed.

Spikes were successfully deployed at the Ellerslie-Panmure highway on-ramp, and the vehicle drove on the wrong side of the highway, hitting a member of the public's car.

This person sustained minor injuries, and was treated at the scene.

The vehicle stopped on the Ellerslie-Panmure highway, and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

The Eastbound lanes on Ellerslie-Panmure Highway were closed between the southbound State Highway 1 Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off-ramp and Main Highway, but have since reopened.