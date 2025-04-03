On The Up: NZME launches editorial campaign to share stories of Kiwi success

Herald editor-in-chief Murray Kirkness said the campaign will tell Kiwi stories of success, inspiration and possibility.

“On the Up will see us using our platforms to help New Zealand thrive. It’s a chance to use our powerful journalism and brands to shine a light on people who are doing amazing things. We want to help other Kiwis see what they can achieve in whatever pursuit they dedicate themselves to,” Kirkness said.

“The media plays a vital role in holding the powerful to account, examining issues that need urgent attention and helping to drive change for the better. That will always be a core mission of our newsrooms. At the same time, we want to champion Kiwis who are beating the odds and celebrate those performing impressive feats, whether on the international stage or in the neighbourhoods where they live.”

On the Up stories will be branded and appear on our digital and print platforms and supported by NZME’s other media brands.

We’d love our readers to be part of the journey, so if you have any ideas for stories that would be suitable, please let us know by emailing ontheup@nzme.co.nz.

We’re on the up and we look forward to sharing these wonderful stories with you.