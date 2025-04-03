Advertisement
On The Up: NZME launches editorial campaign to share stories of Kiwi success

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The "On The Up" campaign is a NZME-wide project to showcase inspiring stories of success from all over New Zealand. Photo / NZME

Everyone loves a good story, and Kiwis love telling them.

And in a changing, challenging world, there’s no better time than now to tell stories that remind us we live in a world of endless possibilities.

That’s why NZME’s the New Zealand Herald and its sister titles, the Northern Advocate, Bay of Plenty Times, Weekend Sun, Rotorua Daily Post, Waikato Herald, Hawke’s Bay Today, the Gisborne Herald and the Whanganui Chronicle, are launching “On The Up” – an editorial campaign that will shine a light on uplifting stories of New Zealand success and inspiration.

Over the coming weeks, we will use the power of our journalism to showcase people, organisations and businesses achieving great things or overcoming the odds. It will cover everything from the economy to sporting success, to volunteers in the heartland who roll up their sleeves and make a real difference for their local community.

Herald editor-in-chief Murray Kirkness said the campaign will tell Kiwi stories of success, inspiration and possibility.

“On the Up will see us using our platforms to help New Zealand thrive. It’s a chance to use our powerful journalism and brands to shine a light on people who are doing amazing things. We want to help other Kiwis see what they can achieve in whatever pursuit they dedicate themselves to,” Kirkness said.

“The media plays a vital role in holding the powerful to account, examining issues that need urgent attention and helping to drive change for the better. That will always be a core mission of our newsrooms. At the same time, we want to champion Kiwis who are beating the odds and celebrate those performing impressive feats, whether on the international stage or in the neighbourhoods where they live.”

On the Up stories will be branded and appear on our digital and print platforms and supported by NZME’s other media brands.

We’d love our readers to be part of the journey, so if you have any ideas for stories that would be suitable, please let us know by emailing ontheup@nzme.co.nz.

We’re on the up and we look forward to sharing these wonderful stories with you.

