On The Up: NZME launches editorial campaign to share stories of Kiwi success

Everyone loves a good story, and Kiwis love telling them.
And in a changing, challenging world, there’s no better time than now to tell stories that remind us we live in a world of endless possibilities.
That’s why NZME’s the New Zealand Herald and its sister titles, the Northern Advocate, Bay of Plenty Times, Weekend Sun, Rotorua Daily Post, Waikato Herald, Hawke’s Bay Today, the Gisborne Herald and the Whanganui Chronicle, are launching “On The Up” – an editorial campaign that will shine a light on uplifting stories of New Zealand success and inspiration.
Over the coming weeks, we will use the power of our journalism to showcase people, organisations and businesses achieving great things or overcoming the odds. It will cover everything from the economy to sporting success, to volunteers in the heartland who roll up their sleeves and make a real difference for their local community.