It’s been more than four weeks since NZME launched its On The Up campaign, which celebrates stories of success, inspiration, and possibilities.
In that time, the NZ Herald and its related titles – including The Northern Advocate, Bay of Plenty Times, Weekend Sun,Rotorua Daily Post, Waikato Herald, Hawke’s Bay Today, Gisborne Herald and Whanganui Chronicle – have published more than 160 stories.
They have spanned from the Far North to the deep south and included stories about business success, young people achieving great things, and others overcoming incredible odds and helping others and raising money for good causes.
Who can forget one of the April 7 launch stories on Kerikeri teen Annabel Knight, who lost part of her leg to bone cancer but is now playing sport and dreams of sprinting thanks to her hi-tech running blade?
The story of young Whanganui woman Riana Tamati also struck a chord. Injuries hampered her rugby career, and she battled through five surgeries, which inspired her to start a gym, supplement store and recovery business to help others.
We’ve read stories about amazing people doing amazing things.
These big events are out of our control and can be unsettling and even stressful for people.
Closer to home, the cost-of-living crisis remains a daily struggle for many people, and New Zealand faces domestic issues including tragedies, crime and conflict.
Covering these important issues is part of the media’s job. We can’t avoid reading about them either. Pretending they don’t exist will achieve nothing and help no one.
But what we can do is shine a light on potential solutions to some of these issues and provide a sense of balance by highlighting people who inspire others by being successful in their chosen business or pursuit, or who help others.