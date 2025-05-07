They have spanned from the Far North to the deep south and included stories about business success, young people achieving great things, and others overcoming incredible odds and helping others and raising money for good causes.

Who can forget one of the April 7 launch stories on Kerikeri teen Annabel Knight, who lost part of her leg to bone cancer but is now playing sport and dreams of sprinting thanks to her hi-tech running blade?

Or the stories of prominent Kiwis sharing how they stay positive despite life’s challenges?

The story of young Whanganui woman Riana Tamati also struck a chord. Injuries hampered her rugby career, and she battled through five surgeries, which inspired her to start a gym, supplement store and recovery business to help others.

We’ve read stories about amazing people doing amazing things.

Annabel Knight shares her story for NZME's On The Up campaign. Photo / Corey Fleming

Our NZME news teams have planned many of these stories, but our readers have suggested plenty as well.

This shows there is support in our communities for telling good yarns and celebrating success. The feedback we have received in our email inboxes and online backs this up.

Of course, it’s not all good news out there.

The world is facing major challenges as it navigates the likes of war, climate change, political upheaval, economic conflict and serious health issues.

These big events are out of our control and can be unsettling and even stressful for people.

Closer to home, the cost-of-living crisis remains a daily struggle for many people, and New Zealand faces domestic issues including tragedies, crime and conflict.

Covering these important issues is part of the media’s job. We can’t avoid reading about them either. Pretending they don’t exist will achieve nothing and help no one.

But what we can do is shine a light on potential solutions to some of these issues and provide a sense of balance by highlighting people who inspire others by being successful in their chosen business or pursuit, or who help others.

Reading good yarns that reflect the good in our neighbourhoods, communities, towns, and cities is heart-warming and provides a sense of optimism.

These stories of success, inspiration and possibilities are needed more than ever.

That’s what On The Up is all about.

