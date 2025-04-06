The halfback was Whanganui Metro’s player of the year in 2022 and had moved to Auckland to pursue rugby at a higher level.

Riana Tamati was inspired to create The Zone after suffering repeated injuries and surgeries. Photo / Olivia Reid

But over 15 months, she faced five surgeries for a range of injuries including a broken wrist and thumb, dislocated shoulder, torn ligaments, and a snapped meniscus (knee cartilage).

Despite that, she was eager to get back to the sport and return to Auckland.

But she was unable to find the necessary support.

“I was trying to rehab to go back to Auckland but... I found it really hard to get into physios, recovery services, and training,” she said.

“I felt that I didn’t have the right support and resources to get back to where I needed to be.

“On the third surgery, I started to think, ‘What if there are other people going through the same process as me and is there a way I can help them?‘.

“I really wanted to provide something not just that I needed but also to help other people who are in the same situation.”

That inspired her to create The Zone, which has just opened on Glasgow St.

Riana Tamati's pursuit of a rugby career in Auckland was hampered by injury. Photo / Shooosh Creatives

The Zone is a combination of an open-plan gym, supplement store, recovery centre, group classes, and a healthy dessert shop which Tamati created to support others.

“I’m just trying to help as many people as I can, that’s my passion,” she said.

“The goal is to make it more accessible for everyone by having it all in one place.

“It’s been such a cool journey in the process of getting it here.”

Riana Tamati has opened all-in-one fitness centre The Zone in Whanganui, including a gym and supplement store. Photo / Olivia Reid

Tamati credits the support of people around her for getting to where she is.

The Zone offers classes including high intensity interval training (HIIT), endurofit, and mums and bubs sessions, and limited open-floor hours.

Tamati and fellow ex-rugby player Te Amorangi Karaitiana are The Zone’s personal trainers and coaches who have been running classes at The Rivercity Boxing Gym and Cooks Gardens since June 2024.

The Zone recovery centre also features an ice bath, infrared sauna, and Normatec air compression therapy.

Tamati was also inspired by the support from her trainers at the time she was going through the surgeries.

On more than one occasion, she arrived at training the morning after a surgery, still groggy and covered in pink dye.

“For them to trust me while I’m not fully able is something I want to be able to give [that] back to people,” she said.

“I just wanted to create a space that is affordable for people so that everyone can train, and also that’s open and welcoming so that everyone feels that they belong.”

Tamati coaches women’s rugby and some of the team have helped by working for free on opening day and setting up the gym.

“Without my village, this definitely would not be what it is,” she said.

She received a loan from Māori Women’s Development Inc (MWDI), a service which provides loans to Māori women wanting to start or expand a business.

“I struggled to be able to get a loan because this is a start-up, and I’m young, and I was on ACC,” she said.

She hopes that her ambition as a young business owner will inspire other young people, especially as someone who did not attend university.

“I hope to inspire other rangatahi, especially Māori, to give it a go,” Tamati said.

“I can’t wait to help other people to chase their goals, whether that’s business or health.”

The Zone is located at 178 Glasgow St.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.