Omihi Primary School class only boys

The all-male year 0-3 junior class at Omihi Primary School in Waipara, with their teacher Penny Vincent in the school grounds. Photo / Maree Lucas

A North Canterbury primary school's junior class is all-male - the first time it has occurred at the school.

There are 12 boys in Omihi Primary School's year 0-3 class. Most of the 34 pupils at the Waipara school are male - with only 12 girls enrolled.

Junior class teacher Penny Vincent said she enjoys having a class of boys.

"It's a special point in my teaching career.

"We spend lots of our day learning through movement and I have now learnt a lot about tractors and know how to spell lots of tricky dinosaur names."

School principal Maree Lucas said most of their pupils come from the immediate area.

"The boys love our local environment, farms, getting outdoors and anything to do with tractors.

"It has meant that Penny can really tailor her teaching to suit the boys' needs."

But that may change later this year.

"We have three girls starting in the middle of the year in this class, which is exciting and will add a new dynamic again," Lucas said.

- North Canterbury News