Seven people were injured in the crash. Photo / NZME

Two children under 10 years old remain in a serious condition after a crash in Hastings on Tuesday.

The crash on Omahu Rd was reported to emergency services at 3.27pm, and the busy road was closed for several hours to all but emergency services between Twyford and Chatham roads, as multiple emergency vehicles were at the scene.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said seven people were brought into Hawke’s Bay hospital after the incident.

Five were children between the ages of 5 and 15, while two were women in their 30s.

“Two are in a serious condition with one under 7 years old having been transferred to Starship Hospital last night and the other, under 10 years old, remaining in ICU,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

The other three children and the two women are all stable in the hospital.

Emergency services earlier reported that five people had been injured and taken to hospital.