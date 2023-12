Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Hastings that involves multiple injuries. Photo / NZ Herald

Multiple people are injured after a two-vehicle crash on Omahu Rd in Hastings.

A police spokesperson said teams responded to the incident at the Twyford Rd and Omahu Rd intersection at about 3.30pm.

“We are unsure of injury statuses at this stage,” a police spokesperson said.

The road is currently blocked, and police are continuing to manage the scene.

