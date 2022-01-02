Omaha death: Auckland teenage victim remembered as promising sportsman and valued friend

Investigations are continuing into death of Joshua Hartner on New Year's Day.

Investigations are continuing into death of Joshua Hartner on New Year's Day.

The Auckland school of a teenage boy killed in a car crash on New Year's Day remembers him as a promising sportsman, talented design student and valued friend.

Seventeen-year-old Joshua Wayne Hartner, a student at Auckland Grammar School, was run over and killed in Omaha in the early hours of New Year's morning.

Auckland Grammar School headmaster Tim O'Connor says the community is devastated by the loss.



"Josh was a popular young man during his four years at Auckland Grammar; a talented design student who embraced life as a proud Grammar boy," O'Connor said in a statement today.

"He was a promising rugby player and a member of the 5A Grammar team."

"He played social basketball and senior Saturday morning cricket with his good mates and as a talented tennis player he represented the school in a number of Premier tennis fixtures."

Joshua Wayne Hartner, 17, of Auckland, was killed on New Year's Day. Photo / NZ Police

Most importantly, O'Connor said Hartner was a "loved son, brother and valued friend".



"Along with others we are helping support Josh's family and his friends across a number of Auckland secondary schools and feel the heartbreak with them and respect their privacy."

Emergency crews were called to Omaha Drive about 4am on New Year's Day where the teenage boy was found dead, a police spokesperson said.

The driver of the vehicle involved was known to the victim, and assisted police with their inquiries.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit was investigating to establish the circumstances of the tragedy.

Omaha Drive, where a teenager was struck and killed by a vehicle whose driver was known to him. Photo / NZME

No charges had yet been laid, and investigations were continuing.

A resident in the area said she was woken up by flashing lights in the early hours of Saturday morning and wondered what was happening outside.

She spotted four police cars on the street, and which remained there throughout yesterday.

The woman told the Herald one of the distinct images she had in her mind was seeing a police officer at the scene holding on to a tree, seemingly for support.