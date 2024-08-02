“We were very pleased to see that the rain had stopped and relieved when the roads dried up and his race went ahead,” Nita said.

The couple watched as Wilde, 26, endured over 20 minutes of swimming before leaving the water a minute behind the front group and 30 seconds after his British rival Alex Yee.

“We were on the edge of our seats from the beginning to the end,” Nita said.

“It was an incredible experience.”

Bruce and Nita Wilde in their office, covered in clippings and photographs of their medal-winning grandson Hayden Wilde.

Bruce said the couple had “lots of experience” watching triathlon. Then he proved it by giving a blow-by-blow commentary of Wilde’s race.

“Before he gets to the run, you’ve got to find out where he is on the field,” Bruce said.

“You don’t see him because the cameras only concentrate on the leaders. But don’t worry, he’ll turn up.”

Sure enough, halfway through the 40-kilometre cycle, riding down the Avenue Winston Churchill, passing the Grand Palais, heading along the Champs-Elysees, Wilde’s chase group caught up, with the selfless assistance of teammate Dylan McCullogh.

“We were absolutely glued to our seats. He had a bit of trouble getting his shoe on [before the run],” Bruce said.

“Then halfway through the run, there he is. He comes from the second group to the first group. And then he disappears down the road in the front with Alex Yee.”

Bruce said he was amazed to see Wilde get out in front of Yee to lead the race.

“I had the bubbles poured before the final ribbon was broken.

“Then all of a sudden Alex turned it on. We couldn’t believe it. We shouted. We were jumping. All of Tūrangi heard us that’s for sure.”

Nita said she thought Wilde “carried himself so well”.

“He’s an inspiration for young athletes for his grace and his manners.

“We are very proud of him. All of New Zealand should be proud of him.”

Hayden Wilde from New Zealand finishes with silver in the men’s triathlon at the Paris Olympics. Photo / Iain McGregor

The couple said there were a whole lot of people in Tūrangi who watched and cheered for Wilde.

“It’s only about half the town,” Bruce said, laughing.

“We call them the Tūrangi aunties,” Nita said.

Wilde will be racing for another medal in the triathlon mixed relay on Monday at the more reasonable hour of 6pm New Zealand time.

Until then, Bruce and Nita plan to do “some relaxing” and return some phone calls.

“We’ve been very busy. The phone has been going crazy,” Nita said.

When asked where Wilde got his sportsmanship from, Bruce was quick to reply:

“Me, of course.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.