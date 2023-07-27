The old Devils Henchmen gang pad land in Timaru, which was the centre of an armed takeover earlier this year, is now for sale.

Prime industrial land that once housed a high-profile South Island bikie gang pad before it was sold to the local council amid an armed takeover by a rival gang is on the market.

The Devils Henchmen Motorcycle Club, whose origins date back 50 years, were based at a fortified clubhouse on the outskirts of Timaru.

They occupied a large piece of land on Meadows Rd, Washdyke, complete with a two-storey pad housing a fully equipped bar.

But in May the old Devils Henchmen gang members faced an invasion when a group of rival Rebels MC gang members came from Christchurch, armed with shotguns, and took over the property.

They kicked out the Henchmen, stole some motorbikes, and soon draped a Rebels flag from the top-floor balcony, sparking police and community fears of escalated gang tensions in the South Canterbury town.

But over the next few days, as the Herald exclusively reported, the Henchmen brokered a deal to sell the property to Timaru District Council for more than $1 million, which resulted in the red-faced Rebels being booted out and the buildings being demolished by bulldozers. All but one of the Rebels in Christchurch would patch over to the Comancheros a month later.

On May 16, the local authority confirmed it had bought the 8766sq m Meadows Rd property.

With a September 2020 capital value of $1.26 million, according to qv.co.nz, the council wouldn’t disclose the final figure, but the Herald understands it was closer to $1.8m.

Within hours of the sale going through, trespass notices for the land were issued and then the diggers rumbled straight in.

Now, the property at 90 Meadows Rd has surfaced for sale, along with a neighbouring site.

The properties are “high-profile and sought-after sites with excellent development potential”, the council says, and are zoned Industrial H, which allows for a wide range of uses, including heavy and light industrial, storage, and distribution.

“They offer access to water, power and fibre internet, have excellent access to State Highway 1, and are just a short distance from the Timaru CBD and the port,” the council says.

Timaru district mayor Nigel Bowen said he was pleased that the council team had worked so quickly with local contractors to get the properties cleared and ready for marketing.

“While there was a significant social benefit in buying these properties, they were never meant to be a long-term investment for council, so it’s great we can now take them to market,” he said.

“Washdyke is the industrial powerhouse of the district and land is in high demand, so we’re expecting this will be a really attractive proposition for developers or businesses wanting to expand or come to Timaru.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all the local contractors, who have pulled all the stops to get us to this point. It’s been a big effort and I’m sure it’s one that’s appreciated by the whole community.”

The properties are being sold by private tender, which closes at midday on August 24, with the options for sale being presented to the council for approval at its September 5 meeting, and the decision being made public after confirmation with the purchaser.

Kurt Bayer is a South Island correspondent based in Christchurch. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2011.