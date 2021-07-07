Voyager 2021 media awards
Ohope Rd reopens after serious crash that injured three people

Rotorua Daily Post

Ohope Rd has reopened following a serious crash earlier today that saw two people seriously injured.

Police were called to the two-vehicle collision, between Burma Rd and Otarawairere Rd, at 10.45am.

The road was closed and diversions were put in place, affecting people travelling between Ōpōtiki, Ōhope and Whakatāne.

Police sent a statement about 5.30pm confirming the road had reopened and thanked motorists for their patience.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the crash.

A St John spokesman said three patients, two with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries, were taken to Whakatāne Hospital by ambulance.