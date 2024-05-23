BlueFloat Energy has partnered with Taranaki-based Elemental Group to build an offshore wind farm in the South Taranaki Bight. Photo / Unsplash

A planned offshore wind farm in the South Taranaki Bight will create green energy and job opportunities, BlueFloat Energy and Elemental Group partnerships director Justine Gilliland says.

BlueFloat Energy has partnered with Taranaki-based Elemental Group to build a 900mw, 65-turbine offshore wind farm in the South Taranaki Bight, a large bay on the west coast of New Zealand.

The project was currently in the feasibility stages, Gilliland said, with the companies doing as much “desktop work” as possible while waiting for government regulations to be put in place this year.

Gilliland said once the regulations were in place, the next step would be to apply for feasibility permits so the company could gather data on the site.

For now, BlueFloat Energy and Elemental Group were keen to hear from businesses interested in supply chain opportunities, focusing on Whanganui companies.

“We are looking to hear from businesses along that coast interested in the opportunities the wind farm will create for them. We’re interested to hear from Whanganui companies interested in this development.”

BlueFloat Energy and Elemental Group partnerships director Justine Gilliland.

The project partners were also keen to hear from training institutions, Gilliland said.

“We want to have conversations about the training requirements needed to get workers into this industry.”

She said there were plenty of opportunities for businesses to get involved.

“There’s potential there with the need for parts, turbines, offshore maintenance, electricians, people to captain boats out to sea, the relevant skilled people on these boats and also the delivery of the health and safety needed to get on and off the wind turbines. We also want to reach out to environmental services and start conversations in that space.”

She said while the project was still a few years from the building phase, it was important for interested businesses to start planning now.

“We want to have those conversations and start a partnership with the local businesses. For example, engineering firms will have to plan to have the right equipment and products. It’s about starting these talks so when the time comes, we’re all ready to hit the ground running.”

She said it was key for businesses to plan and think about the positives the wind farm would create.

“For the businesses that are large users of energy, it’s important to start thinking about the possibilities with a big supply of green energy on their doorstep. This project will have lots of benefits for everyone. It’s very exciting.”

Gilliand said interested companies could visit the website bluefloat.com for more information.