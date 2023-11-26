Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Officials admit Labour’s $100 million boost for specialist mental health services is behind schedule

By
5 mins to read
Outgoing Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall. Photo / Jed Bradley

Outgoing Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall. Photo / Jed Bradley

A $100 million policy programme that Labour promised would improve support for people with serious mental health problems has fallen behind schedule, officials admitted in a ministerial briefing obtained by the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand