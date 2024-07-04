“We’ll definitely still be open in the city,” Whyte said.
The pair thanked their builders and the community for their help during the rebuild and said it wouldn’t have been possible without the commitment and dedication of the building team.
“The tradies, painters, builders, electricians and plumbers have been amazing. I don’t think we’ve had one hiccup and it’s been very smooth,” Whyte said.
A question that remains is why aim for a fire anniversary opening? Le believes it’s all about the journey and the growth.
“It reminds us of everything, and we’re really excited to see it come together,” she said.
Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.