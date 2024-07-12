Video shows the offender making for the door, while the off-duty policeman approaches him.

Without saying a word, the detective sergeant grabs the basket, pushes the offender’s hand away and continues walking into the supermarket.

After the basket is taken from him, the would-be thief staggers backwards, clearly stunned, and looks on as his loot is returned to the store. Defeated, he continues walking out.

An off-duty policeman takes a basket full of meat off a would-be thief at Woolworths Lincoln Rd on Wednesday. Photo / New Zealand Police

A police spokesman described the off-duty officer’s action as “cool and calm instincts”.

“Without confrontation, he quickly corrected what was wrong. Without eye contact, but with slick precision [he] took the basket back and returned the meat products to supermarket staff,” the spokesman continued.

The video received an overwhelming response from the public online, with people commending the off-duty policeman for his 'brilliant, slick move'. Photo / New Zealand Police

Police have since identified the alleged offender and said they would speak to him soon.

“Police are continuing to hold shoplifters to account on multiple fronts,” the police statement read.

“Our staff will continue to use their training and risk assessment when they see something happening in the community, no matter whether they are on or off duty.

“In saying that, we continue to discourage the public from taking matters into their own hands.”

The video received an overwhelming response from the public online, with people commending the off-duty policeman for his “brilliant, slick move”.

In another bumbling attempt to steal from a supermarket, a prolific shoplifter was arrested last week after he attempted to steal 241 blocks of Whittaker’s chocolate from a South Auckland supermarket in one go.

Counties Manukau South Senior Sergeant MJ Riddle said police have been making inquiries about a person of interest after multiple shoplifting offences in South Auckland, mainly from supermarkets, over the past few weeks.

In one incident, the man left a supermarket with 241 blocks of Whittaker’s chocolate, valued at $1349.60.

“Fortunately, on-site security staff were able to lock the trolley, which the offender has then tried to drag before it has tipped over and all items were recovered before he got too far,” Riddle said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.








