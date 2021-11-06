Occupants taken to hospital after vehicle overturns near Raetihi

Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car rolled just north of Raetihi.

A police spokeswoman said a single vehicle with two people inside had overturned into a ditch between Valley Rd and Mangarewa Rd on State Highway 4.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash just after 8am on Sunday.

Both passengers sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Whanganui Hospital via St John ambulance.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said neither of the occupants were trapped in the vehicle.

"We just stood by and assisted with scene safety."