Sir Robert and Lady Lynda Martin at the Whanganui District Council ceremony that celebrated his knighthood and re-election to the United Nations Committee in December 2020. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s trailblazing disability advocate Sir Robert Martin has died, leaving a legacy of world-first achievements.

When he learned of his knighthood for services to people with disabilities in the 2020 New Year Honours, he told the Whanganui Chronicle he couldn’t quite believe it at first.

“These kinds of things don’t happen for people with learning disability,” he said.

“They have happened for other people with disabilities but not for us.”

He was the first New Zealander with a learning disability to be knighted and the first to serve on the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Sir Robert (KNZM, MNZM) lived in Whanganui for more than 50 years after spending the first 15 years of his life as a state ward, living in institutional facilities.

When the city celebrated Sir Robert’s achievements in the Whanganui District Council Chamber in 2020, former mayor Hamish McDouall said his work was “extraordinary and utterly changed lives”.

“To have a person like Sir Robert, who enables others to lead enriched lives in our community, is a great honour,” he said.

Born in Wellington in 1957, Robert Martin was diagnosed with brain damage after a difficult forceps delivery and his parents were advised to send him to live at the Kimberley Hospital and Training Centre in Levin.

He devoted much of his adult life to advocating for the rights of people with learning disabilities. He found balance in meeting and marrying his wife Lynda while forming many lasting personal and professional friendships.

Sir Robert also enjoyed playing and coaching sports, with cricket and soccer particular favourites.

He was recognised in the 2008 New Year Honours when he was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM).

In 2014, he published his biographical book Becoming a Person.

Written by John McRae, it describes Sir Robert’s transition from life in NZ institutions to becoming an international advocate for people with disabilities.

In November 2019 he gave evidence to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care about his own experiences of abuse and how he was made to feel he was nobody.

He was a life member of People First NZ, which he helped found in the 1980s, and he continued his work with the organisation alongside his UN roles. He worked from his office at Whanganui Community House where he enjoyed the friendship and support of the staff at other organisations based there.

His Community House colleagues posted the following tribute on Facebook this week.

“Robert was the most knowledgeable, humble, generous, loyal and kind friend anyone could ask for.

“He valued and loved his friends fiercely and he got genuine joy from interacting with everyone lucky enough to be in his orbit. That is the Robert we will celebrate and remember.”

Sommerville Disability Support Services manager Heather Cox said she would remember Sir Robert for his love of music and his services as a DJ at local events.

“He had a truly encyclopaedic knowledge of music and bands - he knew the names of all the members of every band from the last 50 years, I reckon.

“Robert also loved playing and coaching soccer and cricket. He donated a lot of his gear to charity. Then there was his love of animals - he always loved talking about new species he’d been reading about.”

Cox said despite his many competencies and knowledge, Sir Robert could get things wrong at times.

“There’s a funny story I want to share,” she said.

“Robert once tried to reheat a sausage roll in the microwave here at Sommerville but instead of setting the timer for 30 seconds, he set it at 30 minutes.

“By the time it had been in there for five minutes, there were flames in the oven and horrible black smoke everywhere. We often teased him about it and he would laugh whenever sausage rolls were mentioned.”

Sir Robert Martin told his story with the assistance of author John McRae in the 2014 book Becoming a Person. Photo / NZME

Sir Robert always acknowledged his supporters when speaking of his achievements.

He often mentioned Dame Tariana Turia who recommended him for the UN role when she was the Minister for Disability Issues. She travelled to New York with him to support the nomination in 2014.

Current political party representatives have expressed condolences at the news of Sir Robert’s death.

Minister for Disability Issues Louise Upston described him as a “true legend”.

“Our Government’s thoughts are with his wife Lynda, family and community, those he has worked with, the disability community in NZ and the disability community internationally,” she said.

“Many disabled people in NZ and internationally are living better lives because of Sir Robert’s achievements and commitment, and they will be mourning his passing while celebrating his legacy.”

Labour Party disability issues spokesperson Priyanca Radhakrishnan said Sir Robert spent his life advocating for the rights of disabled people and championed deinstitutionalisation.

“He fought staunchly for disabled people and helped progress the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, becoming the committee’s first elected member with an intellectual disability.

“This a huge loss to the disability community, both domestically and internationally, and we send our aroha to his loved ones.”

Labour’s social development spokesperson Carmel Sepuloni said Sir Robert left a legacy of advocacy and hard-fought gains for the disability community.

“He was a big supporter for the establishment of Whaikaha, a standalone ministry that served disabled people, and was globally recognised for his advocacy,” she said.

“I experienced the mana that Sir Robert brought to the world stage firsthand. I simply mentioned his name during a speech at the UN General Assembly and the room broke out in applause.”

The Human Rights Commission, Kaihautū Tika Hauātanga Disability Rights Commissioner Prudence Walker recalled Sir Robert’s presentation to the Spanish Congress of Deputies event on the rights of persons with learning disabilities.

“A week later, the Government of Spain announced persons under guardianship would have the right to vote in the next election for the first time,” Walker said.

“He knew that he was paving the way for other people with learning disabilities to take to the world stage.”

Sir Robert said: “I might be first but I most certainly don’t want to be the last”.

A private funeral service will be held for Sir Robert, with a memorial service to take place at a later date.

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.