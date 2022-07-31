Police have not yet confirmed the man's identity.

Police have not yet confirmed the man's identity.

Police are treating a man's death as suspicious after his body was found outside a rural property in Taranaki.

The man's body was discovered this morning and police were called to a Kina Rd property in Oaonui at about 8.40am on Sunday.

"While we are treating this death as suspicious, we are in the very early stages of

understanding what has happened to our victim," said detective inspector Brent Matuku.

Police have not yet confirmed the man's identity.

A forensic scene examination of the property has begun and a post-mortem is expected to be carried out early this week.